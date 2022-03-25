Friday, 24 March 2022.

A statement issued on behalf of twelve unions states that there will be strikes next week in protest against the increasing cost of living and the lack of protection offered to the low-paid, Yeniduzen reported.

KTAMS, KAMU-SEN, KTÖS, KTOEÖS, HAK-SEN, GÜÇ-SEN, KOOP-SEN, TÜRK-SEN, VERGİ-SEN, BES, DEV-İŞ, and HÜR-İŞ unions, issued the following statement:

“In the face of the cruel and unscrupulous hikes by the government, the purchasing power of our people is decreasing day by day and they are being dragged towards very deep poverty.In times of economic crisis, while governments all over the world take measures to protect the purchasing power of the people, it is never acceptable for the UBP-DP-YDP government to make the narrow and fixed-income sectors poorer by making a raise after a raise.

“Last week, we sent a letter to the Prime Minister regarding the hikes and the economic problems in our country, and demanded that he intervene in the hikes, including our demands and resource suggestions. However, we see that, aside from taking into account our demands and suggestions, the hikes have continued to increase.

“The government is trying to get rid of responsibility by citing the economic problems experienced in the world. This mentality will not be able to produce solutions to the problems experienced, on the contrary, it will lead the people to extinction. It’s called public hatred.

“We, as trade unions, announce that we will take large-action actions, strikes and organisations with the participation of large masses next week in order to protest the government, which does not take any measures to protect both the workers and the low and fixed income groups, and we emphasise that we will not leave the square empty for those who set their sights on our bread”.

Yeniduzen