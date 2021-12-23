LGC News logo

Unions to Demonstrate Against Soaring Living Costs

  • 29 seconds ago

North Cyprus News TRNC parliament - assembly
[TRNC Assembly]
Nine unions will hold a demonstration in front of Parliament today to “protest the price hikes, the high cost of living and the negative impact of the Turkish Lira’s depreciation“, Kibris Postasi reported.

The following unions will gather today at 14.30; Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEÖS), Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS), Revolutionary Workers’ Unions Federation (DEV-İŞ), Cyprus Turkish Public Officials Union (KTAMS), Customs Workers Union (GÜÇ-SEN), Press Workers’ Union (BASIN-SEN), Cooperative Employees’ Union (KOOP-SEN), Municipal Workers’ Union (BES) and Cyprus Turkish State Employees’ Union (ÇAĞ-SEN).

Kibris Postasi

