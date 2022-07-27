Wednesday, 27 July, 2022

Following the government decision published in the Official Gazette today, to repeal the salary cuts by between 10 – 20 percent, public sector unions have decided to withdraw the lawsuit they brought before the Constitutional Court, Kibris Postasi reported.

Representing the unions, Attorney Öncel Polili noted that they had applied to the Constitutional Court for the annulment of the decree having the force of law that was put into effect, but that there is no case to be discussed because, in a U-turn, the government reversed its decision yesterday.

Representative of the following unions: KTAMS, KAMU-İŞ, KAMUSEN, KTÖS, KTOEÖS, TÜRKSEN, DEV-İŞ, HÜR-İŞ, KOOP-SEN, GÜÇ-SEN,VERGİ-SEN, BES, TIP-İŞ, MALİYE-SEN,EMU -SEN andEMU BI-SEN attended.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Public Officials Union (KTAMS), Güven Bengihan, said: “Tomorrow or not, we will be here”.

Bengihan said that the next step would be that the unions will go to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security at 15.00, before the minimum wage meeting, to demand an increase of 56.76 percent of the minimum wage.

Bengihan, who said, “We will continue our struggle so that the …..the pay gap of workers does not increase”’

He went on to say, “On behalf of our unions, we would like to thank the lawyers, members of the press, the police and everyone who stood by us for this cause”.

Kibris Postasi