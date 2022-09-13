Tuesday, 13 September 2022

UniteCyprusNow is calling for the release of a well-known Greek Cypriot peace and unification activist Andreas Soutzis who was arrested on 13 August for carrying a walkie talkie while visiting North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reports.

UniteCyprusNow stated that, “Although the investigation process continues and no charges have yet been brought against him, the presumption of innocence and the violation of basic human rights through the detention period and attacks on the press are further poisoning the current climate in Cyprus”.

Soutzis, along with other companions, was visiting friends in Mehmetçik, in Karpaz. He was arrested at the Pergamos checkpoint in Famagusta while returning to the south for being in possession of a walkie talkie. He said that he was using the walkie talkie to communicate with his friends because Greek Cypriot mobiles did not work very well in the north.

Unregistered possession of a walkie talkie is illegal in North Cyprus. Soutzis remains in custody.

Yeniduzen