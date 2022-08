Friday, 5 August, 2022

Further reductions to unleaded fuel prices have been announced.

The new prices were published in the Official Gazette and are as follows:

Unleaded petrol 95 octane is down from 21.16 TL per litre to 19.64 TL and 98 octane unleaded is down from 21.47 TL per litre to 19.95 TL.

The price of Euro Diesel and paraffin remains unchanged. Euro Diesel costs 23.47 TL per litre and paraffin 23.84 TL per litre.

Kibris Postasi