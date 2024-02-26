Legal proceedings have been taken against a woman who lost control of her car which hit metal barriers on the Kyrenia-Nicosia main road, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, Selin Balta (25) lost control of the vehicle on a left-hand bend near Boğazköy. The car struck the steel barriers, bounced off and hit them again and came to a halt.

No one was injured in the accident.

Ms. Balta was charged with reckless driving and for driving without a TRNC driving licence in an unlicensed, untested vehicle.

Yeniduzen