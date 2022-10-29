Saturday, 29 October 2022

The traffic accident which caused the death of a 21-year-old man and seriously injured his passenger on the North Nicosia Ring Road has drawn attention to the lack of road safety measures on this road, Yeniduzen reports.

Representative of the Association for Safe Life in Traffic Hüseyin Sevay, told Yeniduzen that his organisation had criticised the opening of the ring road before it was completely finished.

“There are no signs on the road, no lighting, no information, no fluorescent road markings. Even if nothing is done, if there is only proper lighting at the roundabouts and junctions, these accidents will not happen”, Sevay said.

You can be driving at the correct speed on this road and still have an accident, he said. Roads are not built to international standards, Sevay noted, saying that unlit roundabouts and intersections are dangerous and invite fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, President of the Traffic Accidents Prevention Association (KTÖD), Mehmet Avcı, also emphasised that the roundabouts should be illuminated and marked with light-reflective road markings.

He said it was a fact that once a road is opened, the authorities lose interest.

Yeniduzen