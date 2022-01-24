The Supreme Election Board (YSK) has announced the unofficial results of the early general elections. Although they have not been finalised yet, UBP received 39.54% of the votes, CTP 32.04% and DP 7.41%.
Other results in the distribution of votes are as follows: HP 6.68%, YDP 6.39%, TDP 4.42%, Independence Road 1.96%, TKP 1.54%.
Accordingly the distribution of seats in the Assembly is as follows: UBP – 24, CTP – 19, DP – 3, HP – 3 and YDP – 2.
The final picture of the unofficial results of the vote counting, which started at 18.00, on Sunday, emerged at 05:45 early this morning.
According to the results of the 763 ballot boxes officially published by the Supreme Election Board:
UBP: 39.54%
CTP: 32.04%
DP: 7.41%
YDP: 6.39%
HP: 6.68
Distribution of Parliamentary Seats
UBP: 24
CTP: 18
DP: 3
YDP: 2
HP:3
Voter Turnout
Chairman of the Supreme Election Board (YSK) Narin Ferdi Şefik, announced that the voter turnout rate was 58.23 percent.
The local turnout rate by district was as follows: Nicosia – 60.07 percent, Famagusta – 54.40 percent, Kyrenia – 52.20 percent, Güzelyurt – 58.30 percent, Iskele – 62.24 percent, Lefke – 62.18 percent.
Participation rate fell as was predicted.
Compared to the last election on 7 January, 2018, when voter turnout was 66.14 percent, it can be seen that fewer people voted in this election.