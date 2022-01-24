The Supreme Election Board (YSK) has announced the unofficial results of the early general elections. Although they have not been finalised yet, UBP received 39.54% of the votes, CTP 32.04% and DP 7.41%.

Other results in the distribution of votes are as follows: HP 6.68%, YDP 6.39%, TDP 4.42%, Independence Road 1.96%, TKP 1.54%.

Accordingly the distribution of seats in the Assembly is as follows: UBP – 24, CTP – 19, DP – 3, HP – 3 and YDP – 2.

The final picture of the unofficial results of the vote counting, which started at 18.00, on Sunday, emerged at 05:45 early this morning.

According to the results of the 763 ballot boxes officially published by the Supreme Election Board:

Distribution of Parliamentary Seats

Voter Turnout

Chairman of the Supreme Election Board (YSK) Narin Ferdi Şefik, announced that the voter turnout rate was 58.23 percent.

The local turnout rate by district was as follows: Nicosia – 60.07 percent, Famagusta – 54.40 percent, Kyrenia – 52.20 percent, Güzelyurt – 58.30 percent, Iskele – 62.24 percent, Lefke – 62.18 percent.

Participation rate fell as was predicted.

Compared to the last election on 7 January, 2018, when voter turnout was 66.14 percent, it can be seen that fewer people voted in this election.

Yeniduzen