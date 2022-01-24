LGC News logo

Unofficial Election Results Announced

North Cyprus News - General Elections - Results The Supreme Election Board (YSK) has announced the unofficial results of the early general elections. Although they have not been finalised yet, UBP received 39.54% of the votes, CTP 32.04% and DP 7.41%.

Other results in the distribution of votes are as follows: HP 6.68%, YDP 6.39%, TDP 4.42%, Independence Road 1.96%, TKP 1.54%. 

Accordingly the distribution of seats in the Assembly is as follows: UBP – 24, CTP – 19, DP – 3, HP – 3 and YDP – 2.

The final picture of the unofficial results of the vote counting, which started at 18.00, on Sunday, emerged at 05:45 early this morning.

According to the results of the 763 ballot boxes officially published by the Supreme Election Board:

 UBP: 39.54%

CTP: 32.04%

DP: 7.41%

YDP: 6.39%

HP: 6.68

Distribution of Parliamentary Seats

UBP: 24

CTP: 18

DP: 3

YDP: 2

HP:3

Voter Turnout

Chairman of the Supreme Election Board (YSK) Narin Ferdi Şefik, announced that the voter turnout rate was 58.23 percent.

The local turnout rate by district was as follows: Nicosia – 60.07 percent, Famagusta –  54.40 percent, Kyrenia –  52.20 percent, Güzelyurt –  58.30 percent, Iskele –  62.24 percent, Lefke –  62.18 percent.

Participation rate fell as was predicted.

Compared to the last election on 7 January, 2018, when voter turnout was 66.14 percent, it can be seen that fewer people voted in this election.

Yeniduzen

