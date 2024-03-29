United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has invited President Ersin Tatar to New York for a meeting, Kibris Postasi reports.

Guterres will meet with Tatar to discuss the Cyprus issue*. The meeting will be held on Friday, April 5, at the UN Headquarters.

*This year, the UNSG’s Personal Envoy Maria Angela Holguin visited both sides of the island twice. She met with politicians and members of NGOs and civil society to assess whether there were any grounds for new negotiations.

While south Cyprus states that it is seeking a federal solution, President Tatar is adamant that the only solution can be two separate states. Further that negotiations cannot begin until the independence and sovereignty of the TRNC is recognised. [Ed.]

Kibris Postasi