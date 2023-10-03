Tuesday, 3 October 2023

There have been reports in the Greek Cypriot press that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is still waiting for a response from President Ersin Tatar regarding the appointment of a UN special representative ahead of resumption of the Cyprus talks, Kibris Postasi reports.

President Tatar met with UN Secretary-General Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, during which it was reported Tatar that said that he would give his answer within a few days.

It was also reported that Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan did not object to the appointment of a special representative.

Noting that the Greek Cypriot Administration has repeatedly expressed its readiness for the appointment of a special representative on the Cyprus issue, it was reported that in the statement made by the President of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Christodulides, on October 1, when the independence day of the “Republic of Cyprus” was celebrated, he called for the appointment of a special representative to investigate the potential of the resumption of negotiations.

He recalled that he said that they expected the Security Council and the Secretary-General to be prepared for this eventuality.

Kibris Postasi