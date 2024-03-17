The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s Personal Representative for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, made a written statement before leaving the island following her second round of talks on the Cyprus issue, Yeniduzen reports.

The UNSG’s Personal Representative has met with both Cypriot community leaders and leaders of political parties, and representatives of non-governmental organisations on both sides of the island.

In her statement, Holguin said that: “At times it may seem that all avenues have been tried and change is not possible, but there are voices that demonstrate the resilience of communities envisioning a different life and show that hope is a necessity”.

Holguin had also made a statement after her meeting with Cypriot Greek leader Nikos Christodoulides in the morning, stating that there was no “timeline” for the next steps and she “did not know” what her next target would be.

The special representative stated in her latest announcement, “I am willing and determined to make every effort to fulfil the request of the UN Secretary-General in the remaining months”.

In her written statement after a second round of talks she said the following:

“During my second visit, I had the opportunity to meet with political parties, mayors, chambers of commerce, journalists, religious leaders, associations, think tanks, and civil society representatives, in addition to the two leaders. I listened to all perspectives and viewpoints to better understand the fundamental challenges and opportunities.

“At times, it may seem that all roads have been tried and change is not possible. However, there are always voices that demonstrate the resilience of communities envisioning a different life and show that hope is a necessity and obligation. While the past brings memories of pain and disappointment, it also offers lessons to help us build the future and reach solutions that benefit all Cypriots.

“It would be beneficial for everyone to connect individual and collective opportunities brought by change and thus transform the difficulties of the past into the foundation of a sustainable future.

“My task is to determine whether there is a common ground that will enable the participation of both sides in finding a sustainable solution. I am willing and determined to make every effort to fulfil the request of the UN Secretary-General in the remaining months”.

Yeniduzen