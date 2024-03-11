President Ersin Tatar met with UN Secretary-General Personal Representative Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar today, Yeniduzen reports.

Chief of Mission of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Steward was also present at the meeting which began this morning at 10.25 am.

This is Holguin’ second visit to Cyprus after taking office. She is expected to meet with political party representatives in the coming days.

Holguin met with leaders as well as civil society representatives during her first visit on January 30. She later held consultations in the guarantor countries Türkiye, UK and Greece.

Holguin was assigned the six-month task by the UN Secretary-General to assess whether there is any common ground between the parties for a new round of Cyprus negotiations.

Yeniduzen