The United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Representative in Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar*, has arrived on the island, Kibris Postasi reports.

Holguin, who will seek common ground for the resumption of the Cyprus negotiations between the two sides, will meet the President Ersin Tatar on Tuesday at 11am.

According to Greek Cypriot sources, Holguin will meet with the President of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Christodoulides, at 9am.

According to the statement made by the UN Peacekeeping Force Spokesperson, Holguin, who is expected to have a variety of contacts on the island, will also meet with representatives of non-governmental organisations, including women and youth organisations.

*María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar is a Colombian politician and diplomat who has been serving as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ Personal Envoy on Cyprus since 2024. Holguín served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia from 2010 to 2018.

Kibris Postasi