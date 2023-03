Friday, 17 March 2023

Police found an upturned vehicle which had been abandoned by the driver in a stream bed this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

The car was found by the side of Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in front of the Alpet garage in Nicosia. According to the police, it had crashed through metal railings and fallen five metres into the stream bed, landing on its roof.

The driver fled the scene and the police are investigating the accident.

Kibris Postasi