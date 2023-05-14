Sunday, 14 May 2023

A comprehensive strategic energy policy is long overdue, the General Treasurer and board member of the Union of the Chambers of Cyprus Turkish Engineers and Architects (KTMMOB) Mert Girgen has said, Yeniduzen reports.

He noted in an interview with Yeniduzen that there was unease about the long-term agreement signed with Turkish energy company AKSA, this without going to tender. Currently, the lawsuit has been brought against the government by Electrical Workers’ Union El-Sen, in an attempt to rescind the amendment to the procurement bill which permits the government to make purchases without going to tender.

The union has argued that giving AKSA long-term control of energy supply will increase the cost of electricity and limit future energy choices in North Cyprus.

Girgen said that the long-term agreement would not benefit the Turkish Cypriots.

He pointed out that for years, there had been talk about creating a comprehensive energy strategy, but nothing had been done.

A Supreme Energy Council should be formed as a matter of urgency, comprising independent experts, representatives of professional chambers and NGOs, he said.

Girgen went on to say that state-owned energy company Kib-Tek should build more power stations. Adding that over the years, a great deal of money had been paid to AKSA to top up the TRNC’s energy requirements. He also said that the TRNC should maintain interconnectedness with south Cyprus.

“KTMMOB held a panel where the ideas of all parties on the subject would be heard with the participation of academicians, the state, experts in their fields and KIB-TEK officials. Then, with Electrical Workers’ Union El-Sen’s written request to KTMMOB, we formed a working group and prepared a ‘preliminary report’ containing its findings and suggestions on electrical energy and shared it with the public”, he said.

“Further comprehensive evaluation and study should be undertaken during this process. Can we use different types of fuel? Can we transform our power plants? These should be investigated, feasibility reports should be prepared so that investment modelling can be done accordingly. We also have problems with renewable energy. At the moment, the grid is not in a position to convey more renewable energy. Since there has been no state policy on energy for years, we have also reached the point of obstruction in renewable energy.

“Solar energy applications currently have serious negative effects on the grid. Incorrect permissions and applications made during the process should be revised urgently, including network management and storage. In the medium term, measures should also be taken and investments should be made regarding the improvement of the transmission lines required for the use of solar energy, which is one of the renewable energy sources”, Girgen stated.

Yeniduzen