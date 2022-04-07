Thursday, 7 April 2022

United States Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland paid a visit to President Ersin Tatar at his office this morning, BRT reported.

Under Secretary of State Nuland was welcomed by President Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun upon her arrival at the Presidency.

She was accompanied by Deputy Under Secretary Erika Olson and US Ambassador to Nicosia Judith Garber Nuland at the meeting, during which it is expected that the Cyprus problem and Confidence Building Measures (CBM) will be discussed.

A written statement issued by the US Department of State said that Under Secretary of State Nuland will make a series of visits to France, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and Germany between April 2-9 to discuss bilateral relations on regional security and economic issues.

Prior to her meeting with President Tatar, Nuland met with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades.

BRTK