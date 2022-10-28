Friday, 29 October 2022

American F-22 Raptor fighter jets flew over Cyprus including over TRNC airspace without warning, Yeniduzen reports.

The jets were launched as part of a USA exercise in the eastern Mediterranean and Gulf of Famagusta.

Greek Cypriot media reported that Turkey issued a ‘failed’ NOTAM attempt with regard to the flyovers.

It was stated that the TRNC authorities were not informed about the jets flying over North Cyprus, which are said to have occurred with the knowledge of the Republic of Cyprus authorities. Following which, Turkey complained about the event.

However, other news reports about the incident, about which there were few reports in the local media in the north, claimed that the flights of warplanes over the island were not reported to the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus.

The official media organ of the Republic of Cyprus, RİK, wrote that the flights were made in consultation with the state, and this information was announced by the government spokesperson.

According to the Greek Reporter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus approved the mission after Washington “received a verbal note of permission to conduct the exercise through the US Embassy“.

The exercise, which began last Saturday, is expected to end on 5 November.

Yeniduzen