A vaccination programme against Covid-19 for children aged between 5-11 will begin on Monday, 24 January, the Ministry of Health has announced, Yeniduzen reported.

The ministry also reminded that a follow-up vaccine should be given to children aged between 12-18, three months after they have received their first dose.

For the youngest children, the first in line to receive their vaccination against the coronavirus will be those with chronic diseases and all children aged between 10-11.

The locations of Ministry of Health affiliated vaccination centres are as follows:

Nicosia Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Paediatric Polyclinic: Between 14.00 and 18.00

Famagusta State Hospital Paediatric Vaccination Unit: Between 09.00-14.00

Kyrenia Akçiçek Hospital Paediatric Vaccination Unit: Between 09.00-14.00

Cengiz Topel Hospital Paediatric Vaccination Unit: Between 09.00-14.00

In addition, booster doses for the 12-18 age group (3 months after the last dose) are being given at vaccination centres affiliated with the ministry, and people can get their vaccinations at the centres where they were vaccinated previously.

Yeniduzen