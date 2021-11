A motorist was killed when he lost control of his van on the Pamuklu – Çayırova main road on Friday afternoon, BRT reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, Bahri Şeker (57), lost control of his vehicle on a left-hand bend while driving towards Çayırova. His van rolled over and he died at the scene of the accident.

Mr Şeker is the 29th person to die in a road traffic accident this year.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

BRTK