Two vehicles were involved in an accident on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a statement issued by the Police Press Office, Gürhan Kafkasoğlu (36), who was driving towards Famagusta at speed on the Nicosia – Famagusta main road, upon reaching the Erülkü Supermarket, drove his car into the rear end of a van.

The van veered due to the impact, struck the concrete barrier at the centre of the road, swung uncontrollably back again and turned over landing on the bonnet of the car which caused the accident.

Fortunately no one was injured in the accident.

The police investigation continues.

Kibris Postasi