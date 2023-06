Saturday, 17 June 2023

At 11.30 am in Nicosia today, Dr.

A traffic accident occurred near Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital at around 11.30 am today, Kibris Postasi reports

A minibus and a saloon vehicle collided head-on, injuring some passengers.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Kibris Postasi