Tuesday, 14 November 2023

A vehicle which hit an advertising sign on the Taşkent-Haspolat road last night caught fire and was completely burnt out, Yeniduzen reports.

The Nicosia Fire Brigade rapidly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, however, the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

The car was driven by İbrahim Erişkin (33). His passenger Rıdvan Karaçöl (33) was taken to Nicosia State Hospital for a medical checkup.

No mention is made of the condition of the driver.

A police investigation has begun

Yeniduzen