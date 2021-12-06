The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has announced the inspection dates scheduled for 2021/22 according to the license plate numbers of the vehicles, Yeniduzen reported.

All vehicles in the chart must be inspected at the vehicle inspection centres affiliated to the Police Departments in Nicosia, Famagusta, Kyrenia, Güzelyurt and İskele, on the specified dates.

Driving, inspection and international departure fees can be paid online at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport website at https://bub.gov.ct.tr/