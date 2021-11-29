A young man who was seriously injured in a traffic accident near Tatlisu on November 1 has died from his injuries.

Emre Genç (21) who sustained skull fractures, was treated at the Famagusta State Hospital, and later placed in the intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital, after the car in which he was a passenger veered off the road and struck a concrete barrier while cornering at speed. Two passengers including Emre and the driver were injured.

The news of his death was announced by his cousin, independent MP Mesut Genç, on his social media account. The driver and two passengers were relatives of Mr. Genç.

The young man will be buried at the Kaplıca Cemetery at noon today.

Yeniduzen