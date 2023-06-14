Wednesday, 14 June 2023

A vintage and antiques market will be held on Saturday, 24 June in Kyrenia, Kibris Postasi reports.

The market, organised by Kyrenia municipality, will be located at Ramadan Cemil Square and will be open between 3pm and 8.30 pm.

In addition to the sale and display of cultural and artistic items, tools, printed publications, objects, accessories, records, ephemera, various gifts and collectors’ items will also be on sale to to lovers of all things vintage.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Hüseyin Altan and Cagin Dostel on guitar and oboe. Meanwhile, DJ Jass-e will add to the nostalgia by playing old records.

Coffee and snacks will be served all day.

Kibris Postasi