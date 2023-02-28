Tuesday, 28 February 2023

The Lions Clubs* in the undistricted northern region of Cyprus are coming together for a virtual meeting themed ‘Psychological Trauma and Psychological First Aid’ on Wednesday, March 1 at 19:00 (Cyprus Time)

Aiming to raise social awareness about psychological support and psychological first aid after natural disasters such as earthquakes which is the biggest issue of recent days, Lions Clubs are launching their activities in March following Famagusta Turkish Maarif College sports team and accompanying teachers and family members lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey.

The virtual meeting will be moderated by Lion Arda Çileker from Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, the one and only cyber-Lions organisation on the island of Cyprus.

The Lions will welcome Asst. Prof. Dr Eliz Volkan of the Psychology Department at Cyprus International University as a guest speaker.

The virtual meeting will come to life as a joint virtual meeting of all Lions Clubs operating in the undistricted region of Cyprus.

According to the Lions Clubs Press Release, the virtual meeting is open to everyone and there is no pre-registration requirement to join the online meeting which will take place on the virtual meeting platform zoom application and start accepting participants at 18:45 PM Cyprus time.

(Meeting ID: 832 3763 5884 Passcode: lions)

*As of today, the northern part of Cyprus has 18 Lions Clubs with over 500 registered members.

Lions Clubs Press Release