Sunday, 17 April 2022

A beach cleanup operation was organised by the Turtle Conservation Society, Eco Camp Indigo and Mother Flower organisation ahead of the turtle spawning season, BRT reported.

According to a volunteer for the Turtle Conservation Society Emel Yeğensoy, the Mediterranean coast of Akdeniz is one of the busiest spawning areas for sea turtles in the country. He said that they clean the beach just before the spawning season begins.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Akdeniz Village, Onur Güren said that there are many Mediterranean beaches which are protected because they are the spawning grounds for caretta carettas. He added that the village residents are working to protect these valuable sites.

BRTK