Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Voting in North Cyprus for the second round of the presidential elections in Turkey will begin from 20-24 May, Kibris Postasi reports.

Voters will be able to vote for 5 days at ballot boxes set up in Nicosia and Famagusta, and for 2 days in Güzelyurt.

In the first round of the voting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.51% against main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s 44.88%.

As neither of the main candidates received 50 % of the votes, a second round has been initiated.

Reports say that Turkish citizens voting in North Cyprus backed Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with 54.16 % of the vote while incumbent President Erdogan only received 38.55 % of the votes.

Kibris Postasi