Saturday, 20 May 2023

The second round of voting in the Turkish presidential election begins today. There are three venues which eligible voters can use to vote in North Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

Voters can vote at Atatürk Sports Hall in Nicosia between 8am and 10pm this weekend and next week until May 24.

These hours also apply to Lala Mustafa Pasha Sports Palace in Famagusta.

Meanwhile voters can vote in Güzelyurt today and Sunday only at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Sports Hall between 9am and 9pm.

The names on the ballot papers are President of the AK Party, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the candidate for the Nation’s Alliance, the CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Kibris Postasi