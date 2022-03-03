Thursday, 3 March, 2022.

The police have warned of yet more counterfeit banknotes that could be in in circulation. This time it is counterfeit £20 pound notes and fake 100 TL banknotes, Yeniduzen reported.

Three people in possession of fake banknotes visit four different shops in Nicosia and Kyrenia.

The police had evidence comprising £600 worth of £20 pound notes and 32,300 TL worth of fake banknotes.

The three people in question have been arrested and police are continuing their investigations.

The serial numbers of the banknotes in police evidence are as follows:

SERIAL NUMBERS OF FAKE 20 STG BANKNOTES

JA14467000 and JA14467300

SERIAL NUMBERS OF FAKE 100 TL BANKNOTES

D456125689, E051128064, B342895567, C152887776, E657555665, D456125689,

E 657555665, D456125689, C152887776, B342895567, D456125689 and D456125689

Anyone who suspects they may have either kind of counterfeit banknote in their possession are asked to report their finds to their nearest police station.

Yeniduzen