Sunday, 23 October 2022

There have been warnings about a new scam message being sent to mobile phones in Turkey and the TRNC.

It purports to offer high wages and subscribers have been warned not to click on any links in the message which is fraudulent.

The message states that 800 – 5,000 TL can be earned in one hour and link is provided.

Police have previously warned against ‘not trusting’ fake and fraudulent messages.

Yeniduzen