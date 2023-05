Monday, 1 May 2023

A waterspout* which was sighted from Karşıyaka village off the Kyrenia coastline on Sunday, caused some concern, Kibris Postasi.

The waterspout formed 500 metres offshore and traversed the sea for 10 minutes without making landfall.

Meanwhile, the cold and rainy weather continues.

*Waterspouts are tornadoes which form over the water and are generally far less destructive than tornadoes which form over land.

