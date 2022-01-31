Monday, 31 January, 2022

Sixty Turkish Cypriots commenced work in South Cyprus in December and another forty will begin work in the south shortly, Yeniduzen reported.

Inflation which has halved the purchasing power of the Turkish Lira and a lack of funding promised by Turkey has driven more people to seek employment in the south.

In December, Turk-Sen and Greek Cypriot labour union Sek partnered up to permit up to 8,0000 Turkish Cypriots to work in the south, mostly in the tourism, construction and restaurant sectors.

A statement made by the head of Turk-Sen Arsan Bıçaklı, said that new sectors had been opened aside from tourism, restaurant and construction, and applicants who are under 50 years of age and have a Republic of Cyprus Identity Card who want to work in the market, dry cleaning in tailoring and as drivers could also apply.

He went on to say that between January and February 250 applicants have been or will be called for interviews.

Yeniduzen