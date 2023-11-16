Thursday, 16 November 2023

The Güzelyurt District Governorship has announced that heavy military weapon fire will take place in the Mevlevi firing range between 20 November and 1 December, BRT reports.

In the written statement made by Güzelyurt District Governorate, it was stated that on the dates of shooting practise, between 07.00 and 21.00, the specified areas should not be entered for the safety of life and property.

It was noted that since the search and destruction of unspent ordinance in the area following firing practise will continue, the area should not be entered until the military command announce that it is safe to enter the area.

BRTK