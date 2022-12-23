Friday, 23 December 2022

A dawn raid in Kyrenia by police Special Investigation Branch and Special Operations Directorate took place, where weapons were seized and three people were arrested, Kibris Postasi reports.

Those arrested were said to be members of a crime organisation calling itself ‘Deveciler’.

The three who were arrested were 56-year-old C.İ. believed to be the leader of the criminal gang and other members including 49-year-old E.İ. and 24-year-old T.O.I.

Four long-barrelled firearms and 33 pistols were seized during the operation.

The raid took place in conjunction with raids at multiple addresses in Istanbul, Gaziantep, and Nevşehir in Turkey by the Adana Provincial Police Department Anti-Smuggling and Organised Crime Branch teams.

Reports say that 46 people are alleged to be part of the criminal organisation which was involved in the murder of five people.

Kibris Postasi