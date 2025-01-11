LGC News logo

Weather Forecast for January 11-17: Partly Cloudy with Light Rain and Mild Temperatures

The Meteorology Department has announced that the weather will be mostly partly cloudy in the upcoming days. Light rain is expected tomorrow and on Monday.

The weather forecast for January 11-17 predicts partly cloudy conditions, with light rain in some areas on Sunday, January 12, and Monday, January 13. The weather will remain partly cloudy for the rest of the period.

Temperatures will generally range from 18 to 21 degrees in both inland and coastal areas.

Winds will initially come from the North and East. Afterwards it will transition to the South and West later in the period, with light to occasionally moderate strength.

Kibris Postasi

Other Stories

&nbsp

[the_ad id="56102"]

Other Stories

This website contains affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase. This comes at no additional cost to you and helps us maintain and improve the site. We only recommend products or services that we trust and believe will benefit our audience.

Gambling is strictly for individuals aged 18 and above. Please gamble responsibly and only play within your means. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, seek help from professional resources such as BeGambleAware.org.

⁠The content provided on this website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information. Always consult with a qualified professional before making financial, gambling, or legal decisions.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook