The Meteorology Department has announced that the weather will be mostly partly cloudy in the upcoming days. Light rain is expected tomorrow and on Monday.

The weather forecast for January 11-17 predicts partly cloudy conditions, with light rain in some areas on Sunday, January 12, and Monday, January 13. The weather will remain partly cloudy for the rest of the period.

Temperatures will generally range from 18 to 21 degrees in both inland and coastal areas.

Winds will initially come from the North and East. Afterwards it will transition to the South and West later in the period, with light to occasionally moderate strength.

