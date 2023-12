Saturday, 2 December 2023

The Met Office weather forecast 2 – 8 December is as follows:

The weather is partly cloudy throughout the week, with some fog expected on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The highest temperature will generally be around 21-24 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will blow moderate from the north and west today, and then from the north and east for the remainder of the forecast period.

Kibris Postasi