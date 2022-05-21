Saturday, 21 May 2022

The Met Office has issued the following weather forecast for 21-27 May, Kibris Postasi reported.

A low pressure system will bring warm and relatively humid weather. On Sunday, there will be occasional showers or thunderstorms. The skies will be partly cloudy on Monday and for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be around 29-32 C inland and 25-28 C on the coast.

Winds will be generally moderate blowing from the north and east. There will be strong winds on Sunday and Monday, with occasional gusts at near gale force.

Kibris Postasi