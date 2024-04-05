Some roads will be closed to traffic on April 06-07 while the “Running for Justice” marathon takes place on Sunday, April 7 in Famagusta, Kibris Postasi reports.

The marathon is being held in memory of the Champion Angels Team, [the group name given to the Famagusta school children who died in the Isias Hotel which collapsed during the earthquakes in Turkey last February].

According to a written statement from the Police Press Office, due to preparations for marathon races in various categories, the section of Gazimağusa İsmet İnönü Boulevard between Kafe Kolik and MAGEM will be closed to traffic from Saturday 10.00 until Sunday at 18.00, and alternative routes will be provided for transportation.

On Sunday, 06.30, traffic flow on the Famagusta city route, within DAÜ, Lions Garden roundabout, Salamis Road, St. Barnabas Road, and Yeniboğaziçi roundabout road routes will be completely closed to traffic (both directions), and alternative routes will be provided for transportation.

It also was noted that the section of the Famagusta-Karpaz main road between the Yeniboğaziçi roundabout and the Ötüken roundabout will be closed to traffic in the direction of arrival from Karpaz to Famagusta, and transportation will be provided in a single lane in both directions on the Famagusta-Karpaz route.

Drivers who will use the aforementioned road routes while the races are ongoing are kindly requested to drive slowly and carefully for their own safety and the safety of the athletes, and to strictly adhere to traffic signs and signals.

Kibris Postasi