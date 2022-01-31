Monday, 31 January, 2022.

An armed attack took place in Bellapais at around 17.50 today, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to reports, Mehmet Akacan (67) who launched Akacan Holding, was injured in his left foot following the shooting which happened in front of his house.

He was taken to Kyrenia State Hospital and then transported to Suat Günsel Hospital where his treatment continues.

Mr Akacan is the father of businessman Bulut Akacan.

Kibris Postasi writes that on 8 July, 2020, there was gunfire at the Farinelli Bar which operates in the Akacan Elegance building in Kyrenia. According to the newspaper, the gunman was the same person who fired shots in both incidents.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

