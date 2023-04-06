Thursday, 6 April 2023

The opening speech at the Assembly was made by the leader of the main opposition party, the CTP, Tufan Erhürman, Kibris Postasi.

Erhürman questioned what he described as strange events regarding the apparent government urgency in rushing an amendment to the Procurement Law through parliament.

The amendment allows the government to renew its contract with Turkish energy company AKSA, without going to tender.

Erhürman said that he did not understand why an extraordinary session of the Assembly had been called for.

He read out the existing contract between the government and AKSA and pointed out that the terms stated that there were 11 months left with an option to extend for a further three years.

Green Technology

Erhürman stated that if the contract is extended to 2029-2030, the future of the country will be put at risk, because of renewable energy, giving up fuel oil, switching to natural gas, interconnection, and cable connection. He explained that if electricity is planned be imported into the country or if the Cyprus problem is resolved, it would not be right to stick to this contract.

Being trapped in such a long-term energy contract would be detrimental to the country’s energy options.

Kibris Postasi