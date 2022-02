Wednesday, 23 February, 2022.

A warning was given to motorists that there is dense fog on the Famagusta – Nicosia Highway, the Kyrenia -Değirmenlik Highway, Nicosia-Guzelyurt Highway, and the Nicosia – Kyrenia Highway.

A statement made by the Police Press Officer said the following:

“Visibility was reduced on some roads due to heavy fog.

There is patchy fog on the Gonyeli roundabout and locally. Motorists using these routes are kindly requested to drive slowly and carefully”.

Kibris Postasi