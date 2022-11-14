Monday, 14 November 2022

There will be a widespread power outage in Kyrenia between 09.00-15.00 today, Kib-Tek announced, Kibris Postasi reports.

The power cut is due to project work being carried out on the medium voltage electricity network.

The areas affected as as follows:

Turkish Hearth Sports Club Area, Mansion Area and Military Hospital, a part of Upper Kyrenia, 20 July Stadium and its Surroundings, Akpınar Patisserie Cember and its Surroundings, Girne Municipality Treatment Facilities and Surroundings, Girne Social Housing and Ezic Premier Res. Surroundings, Upper Kyrenia, GAU Girls’ Dormitory and Surroundings.

East of Zeytinlik Village, Güyap Evleri Region and Girne Ring Road mountain part, Girne Mete Adanır Street, Girne Tennis Courts Area, Lemar Zeytinlik (Old Astro) and Kuriş Apt.ları Area, Kaşkar Court Area, Jasmine Court Hotel and Its Surroundings, Mavi Kordon Apt.ları Area, Girne Şehitler Street, Patara Site and its Surroundings, Zeytinlik Social Housing, Zeytinlik Village, Ship Hotel and its surroundings, Yılan Island and Road, Oğuz Veli Secondary School and its Surroundings, K’oğlu Street and K’ Son Lemar Surroundings, K’oğlu Industry, Riviera Hotel and its vicinity, Heavy Care Battalion and west of Jasmine Court Hotel.

Kibris Postasi