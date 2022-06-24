Friday, 24 June

A fire which was extinguished in the Ağıllar region has reignited and is heading toward Beşparmak, Minister for Agriculture Dursun Oğuz said, Yeniduzen reported.

The fire, which had been put out two days ago, broke out again at around midday today and is heading towards the maquis area on Beşparmak, the minister said.

Oğuz stated that two firefighting planes and four helicopters had intervened in the fire. In addition to this, he said that the fire had spread to a wide area in Tatlısu, Mersinlik and towards the coast, and that the teams are currently making intense efforts in the region to extinguish the blaze.

Oğuz said that the fire which began in Mersinlik four days ago had burnt 16,300 acres of land.

He added that the wind had been blowing continuously in the area for three nights and would increase in strength this afternoon and tonight.

Stating that there is no problem for the settlements at the moment and that the wind is blowing in the opposite direction, Oğuz said, “The danger is in the north, putting the forest at risk. Nothing ends until you say it’s over. Depending on the weather conditions, the risk continues”, he said.

Responding to CTP deputy Tufan Erhürman’s comments that a ‘crisis desk should be organised and a single statement should be released so there would be no confusion and contradictory statements’, Oğuz said, “You are right… We have had very difficult times, morale is already low. ….Our work continues“.

Yeniduzen