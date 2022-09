Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Winter working hours in the Public Services sector will commence on Monday, 19 September, Yeniduzen reports.

Opening hours will be between 08.00-12.30 and 13.00-16.15 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and between 08.00-12.30 and 13.00-17.30 on Thursdays.

Yeniduzen