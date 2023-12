A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol when she drove into the back of a car at the traffic lights, Kibris Gazetesi reports.

According to a police report, Süeda Eroğlu (49) was driving on Semih Sancar Street in Kyrenia at around 9.30 yesterday evening, with 384 mg/dl in her blood.

She drove into a vehicle which had stopped when the lights turned red at the Bellapais junction.

No one was injured but Ms. Eroğlu was arrested.

