Sunday, 9 October 2022

The police have arrested a woman who was discovered carrying 225,000 Euros in cash at Ercan Airport, Kibris Postasi reports.

The woman, Serap Oturakçı, when questioned by the police about the cash she brought into the country on Friday, 7 October, stated that she was bringing the money to her brother. However, she was unable to explain about the source of the money.

She was arrested for attempting to enter the country without declaring the cash in contravention of the Money and Exchange law.

The police said that statements were taken from the suspect’s brother as well and that he could give no explanation about the source of the money.

The police demanded that the suspect’s voluntary statement be confirmed and that there are statements that need to be taken, and that the suspect be detained in custody for three days so that the investigation can be conducted securely.

A senior judge has ordered that the suspect be detained for three days.

Kibris Postasi