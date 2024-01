A woman died in a traffic accident on the Iskele-Famagusta main road this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a police report, Zahra Ghodrati (39) was heading toward Famagusta, when she lost control of her vehicle about 500 metres from the Salamis roundabout.

Her car veered off the left-hand-side of the road and struck a tree.

Ms. Ghodrati died at the scene.

The police are investigating the accident.

