Friday, 11 February, 2022.

A woman died in a fire at her home in Tatlısu on Thursday, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to a police report Rose Marie Bastow, 53, died in a fire at her house in Tatlısu yesterday. Ms Bastow and her three dogs were found dead in her bedroom.

A postmortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Kibris Postasi