Wednesday, 9 November 2022

A 40-year-old woman has died following a traffic collision on the Güzelyurt-Lefke main road in the early hours of the morning, Yeniduzen reports.

Havva Aksan Ay, the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the collision was hit by a car which failed to stop at the traffic lights at the Bostancı junction.

She was taken to Nicosia State Hospital but despite all efforts to save her, she died from her injuries.

The driver who failed to stop at the junction, Tansoy Orkut (51) sustained a fracture to his right arm. He was arrested.

A passenger in his vehicle, Ramadan As (56), was treated at the first aid station.

The police are continuing the investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen